Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Is More Than a 'Bus Driver' in Cowboys' Offense

The Cowboys owner said his third-year quarterback is the long-term option in Dallas no matter what happens.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 19, 2018

Despite all the criticisms that have been tossed in the direction of quarterback Dak Prescott, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, "Anything we need to see and need to know, I see with him" and called Prescott the "long-term" option for Dallas in an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

"We know the problem with saying that about any player, but I don’t mind saying it," Jones told USA Today. "I said it about [Troy] Aikman. I said it about Tony [Romo]. When you get one of those top ones, you can basically be that definitive."

Prescott and the Cowboys are coming off arguably their best performance in two seasons with a 40-7 victory over the Jaguars. Against one of the top defenses in the league, Prescott posted a season-high three touchdowns, with two coming through the air and one on the ground.

However, despite finding the end zone so much, Prescott only passed for 183 yards while completing 17-of-27 attempts. Through six games in 2018, he's only gone over 200 yards twice and he's failed to eclipse 300 yards.

Prescott is 26th in the league in passing yards with 1,144 yards and 31st in yards per attempt with 6.69. Jones told USA Today during times like these his confidence with Prescott grows because he sees how he deals with struggles.

• Cowboys vs. Redskins Betting Preview: Will Road Games Continue to Haunt Dallas?

"These are the kind of times you look for," Jones told USA Today. "You don’t want to have ‘em, just to see if he passes a test or not. But how he comes back and plays is an indicator."

Although Jones says he has faith in Prescott to lead the Cowboys' offense, many people still only see the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year as a cog in a system designed for running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"He’s not a 'bus driver,'" Jones told USA Today. "He's a weapon. And as mobility diminishes [on a given play], then you'll pick up where he is with that great decision-making, with the mind he's got."

Jones added he takes offense when people discredit Prescott's accuracy as a passer noting, "He can get the ball within the circumference of where receivers can catch it. They need to help."

Dallas is tied with the Eagles for second in the NFC East at 3-3. The Cowboys play the first-place Redskins in Washington on Sunday.

