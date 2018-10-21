The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to take on the Redskins in an NFC East rivalry game on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Alex Smith and the Redskins took down Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, 23-17. 163 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions coupled with three made field goals by kicker Dustin Hopkins secured the win, bringing Washington to 3-2 this season.

The Cowboys (3-3) also enter the much-anticipated matchup fresh off of a commanding 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 17-of-27 attempts in the air for 183 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Cole Beasley for both scores. Another two touchdowns and 188 yards on the ground between star running back Ezekiel Elliot and Prescott himself completed the win against the Jaguars supposedly staunch defense.

The Redskins sit atop the NFC East going into Sunday's contest with only two losses to the Cowboys three thanks to an early bye week. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied behind Washington with an even .500 record so far.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.