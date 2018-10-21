How to Watch Cowboys vs. Redskins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins on Sunday, Oct. 21.

By Emily Caron
October 21, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to take on the Redskins in an NFC East rivalry game on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Alex Smith and the Redskins took down Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, 23-17. 163 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions coupled with three made field goals by kicker Dustin Hopkins secured the win, bringing Washington to 3-2 this season. 

The Cowboys (3-3) also enter the much-anticipated matchup fresh off of a commanding 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 17-of-27 attempts in the air for 183 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Cole Beasley for both scores. Another two touchdowns and 188 yards on the ground between star running back Ezekiel Elliot and Prescott himself completed the win against the Jaguars supposedly staunch defense.

The Redskins sit atop the NFC East going into Sunday's contest with only two losses to the Cowboys three thanks to an early bye week. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied behind Washington with an even .500 record so far.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV (local restrictions apply). fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)