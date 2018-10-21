The 49ers unveiled a statue honoring former wide receiver Dwight Clark on Sunday, depicting Clark's famous "The Catch" to defeat the Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

The Niners unveil “The Catch” statue outside of Levi’s Stadium in memory of Dwight Clark 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2cpWiUr42 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2018

Clark won two Super Bowls in nine seasons with the 49ers from 1979-87. He was an integral part of San Francisco's passing attack alongside Jerry Rice, leading the NFL in receptions in 1982. Clark was named to the Pro Bowl in 1981 and 1982.

The former 49ers wideout died from ALS on June 4. Clark announced his diagnosis in March 2017, writing that he "certainly suspect[s]" playing football contributed to his ALS.

Clark was selected out of Clemson in the 10th round in 1979. The 49ers are wearing helmet decals with Clark's No. 87 throughout the season.