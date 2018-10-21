NFL Week 7 Injury Report: Bills' LeSean McCoy Exits With Head Injury vs. Colts

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 7 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
October 21, 2018

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills - Head (Out)

The Bills announced McCoy was being evaluated for a head injury. He was later downgraded to out.

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots - Knee (Out)

Michel was carted to the locker room during the first half Sunday vs. the Bears. He was initially ruled questionable to return, and later downgraded to out.

Kwon Alexander, LB, Buccaneers - Knee (Out)

The Bucs ruled Alexander out during the second half against the Browns because of a knee injury.

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets - Neck (Out)

Powell was ruled out from returning against the Vikings with a neck injury.

Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins - Leg (Unknown)

Gore reportedly suffered a leg injury and appeared to be trying to work through the injury.

David Payne, LB, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars announced Payne was questionable to return vs. the Texans during the first half.

Keke Coutee, WR, Texans - Hamstring (Out)

The Texans ruled Coutee questioanble to return vs. the Texans during the first half. He was later downgraded to out.

Albert Wilson, WR, Dolphins - Leg (Out)

The Dolphins ruled Wilson questionable to return vs. the Lions due to a leg injury. He was later downgraded to out.

Tyler Patmon, CB, Jaguars - Neck (Out)

The Jaguars announced Patmon was being evaluated for a concussion during the first half of Sunday's game vs. the Texans. He was later ruled out due to a neck strain.

Tom Compton, OG, Vikings - Knee (Questionable)

The Vikings ruled Compton questionable to return vs. the Jets during the first half.

Jihad Ward, DT, Colts - Ankle (Questionable)

The Colts ruled Ward questionable to return against the Bills during the first half.

Mario Addison, DL, Panthers - Back (Probable)

The Panthers announced Addison was probable to return despite a back injury sustained during the first half.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)