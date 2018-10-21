LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills - Head (Out)

The Bills announced McCoy was being evaluated for a head injury. He was later downgraded to out.

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots - Knee (Out)

Michel was carted to the locker room during the first half Sunday vs. the Bears. He was initially ruled questionable to return, and later downgraded to out.

Kwon Alexander, LB, Buccaneers - Knee (Out)

The Bucs ruled Alexander out during the second half against the Browns because of a knee injury.

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets - Neck (Out)

Powell was ruled out from returning against the Vikings with a neck injury.

Frank Gore, RB, Dolphins - Leg (Unknown)

Gore reportedly suffered a leg injury and appeared to be trying to work through the injury.

David Payne, LB, Jaguars - Knee (Questionable)

The Jaguars announced Payne was questionable to return vs. the Texans during the first half.

Keke Coutee, WR, Texans - Hamstring (Out)

The Texans ruled Coutee questioanble to return vs. the Texans during the first half. He was later downgraded to out.

Albert Wilson, WR, Dolphins - Leg (Out)

The Dolphins ruled Wilson questionable to return vs. the Lions due to a leg injury. He was later downgraded to out.

Tyler Patmon, CB, Jaguars - Neck (Out)

The Jaguars announced Patmon was being evaluated for a concussion during the first half of Sunday's game vs. the Texans. He was later ruled out due to a neck strain.

Tom Compton, OG, Vikings - Knee (Questionable)

The Vikings ruled Compton questionable to return vs. the Jets during the first half.

Jihad Ward, DT, Colts - Ankle (Questionable)

The Colts ruled Ward questionable to return against the Bills during the first half.

Mario Addison, DL, Panthers - Back (Probable)

The Panthers announced Addison was probable to return despite a back injury sustained during the first half.