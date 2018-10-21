The Jaguars and Texans are set to meet in a Week 7 contest between AFC South rivals on Sunday, Oct. 21. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Texans (3-3, 1-1 AFC South) are riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday's contest. Last week, Houston watched a 10-point lead evaporate by the fourth quarter, but rallied for a comeback victory off Jonathan Joseph's go-ahead pick-six. The Texans enter boasting the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in total yardage (341.7 yards per game) and the 11th-ranked offensive unit (388.8).

The Jaguars (3-3, 1-0) are coming off brutal back-to-back losses. Jacksonville has relinquished 30-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 in 2016, when the team finished 3-13. The Jags still rank second in total defense (306.5 ypg), but their offense is ranked 16th (371 ypg).

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.