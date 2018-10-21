How to Watch Texans vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Jaguars play the Texans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, Oct. 21.

By Kaelen Jones
October 21, 2018

The Jaguars and Texans are set to meet in a Week 7 contest between AFC South rivals on Sunday, Oct. 21. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Texans (3-3, 1-1 AFC South) are riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday's contest. Last week, Houston watched a 10-point lead evaporate by the fourth quarter, but rallied for a comeback victory off Jonathan Joseph's go-ahead pick-six. The Texans enter boasting the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in total yardage (341.7 yards per game) and the 11th-ranked offensive unit (388.8).

The Jaguars (3-3, 1-0) are coming off brutal back-to-back losses. Jacksonville has relinquished 30-plus points in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 7 and 8 in 2016, when the team finished 3-13. The Jags still rank second in total defense (306.5 ypg), but their offense is ranked 16th (371 ypg).

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

