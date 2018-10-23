Report: Dolphins WR Albert Wilson Expected to be Placed on Injured Reserve

Wilson left during the second quarter of last Sunday's game against the Lions with a hip injury.

By Jenna West
October 23, 2018

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson is reportedly expected to go on injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson does not need surgery on his hip but needs time for rehab and recovery, reports Rapoport.

The wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Lions with a hip injury in the second quarter.

Wilson has been one of Miami's strongest offensive players so far this year. In seven games, Wilson has recorded four touchdowns with 391 receiving yards.

The Dolphins also took a big hit when receiver Kenny Stills suffered a groin injury in Sunday's 32-21 loss vs. the Lions.

Miami will turn to receiver DeVante Parker on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Parker has been inactive for five of the Dolphins' seven games this season.

