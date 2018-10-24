After a disappointing start to the season and big trades, some Raiders players are questioning coach Jon Gruden's "accountability," reports The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

The Raiders (1–5) are coming off a bye week and have only one win this season against the Browns on Sept. 30.

Before this season started, Oakland traded All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for draft picks.

Then this week, the team dealt wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick. According to Tafur, Cooper was taken off the field during practice after the trade was made, and Gruden didn't tell players about the deal. He then talked to ESPN before talking to his players.

On ESPN, Gruden said he was excited about the five first-round picks over the next two years and how the team is trying to stay competitive. According to Tafur, some Raiders aren't so sure.

"You have to wonder if we haven’t been playing for draft picks all along,” one anonymous player said. “Despite everything the coaches told us at training camp."

According to Tafur players have also realized many won't be in Oakland next year as the Raiders, who have relied on veterans, have the oldest roster in the NFL.

The Raiders next face the Colts on Sunday.