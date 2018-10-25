Chad Kelly’s mediocre talent and last name (he’s the nephew of former Bills QB Jim Kelly) earned him spots on three college teams and a jersey with the Broncos. As the Denver backup, he was conceivably just a few more bad Case Keenum throws away from becoming the next starter.

Kelly couldn’t fly straight, though. By now you’ve seen the news that Kelly was arrested for trespassing when he entered a home occupied by a couple and their young child early Tuesday morning. The arrest came shortly after Kelly was reportedly escorted out of Von Miller’s Halloween party that long has been held as a team-bonding event.

Now he’s on waivers—destined to get another NFL shot, I’m sure—and the Broncos quarterback situation post-Peyton Manning continues to spiral.

Kelly’s record is less than stellar. The arrest comes after he was suspended by his high school football team, kicked off Clemson’s football team and arrested following a bar fight after signing with Ole Miss (a one-year pitstop at East Mississippi junior college of Last Chance U fame came between the two seasons).

After playing two season for Ole Miss, his senior year cut short by an ACL tear, Kelly was drafted last in the 2017 NFL draft by the Broncos. This season he earned the backup job behind Case Keenum following a strong preseason.

“I called his uncle and he said, ‘He’s a good kid.’ I said, ‘OK,’ That’s all I need,” Elway said to reporters after the Broncos took Kelly in the draft. “I trust Jim with that. Obviously, there’s some history there, but we felt comfortable that Chad understand what he’s been through and is ready to take this step and realize the step he’s taking, it’s got to be different from when he was in college.”

And so yet another one of Elway’s post-Manning quarterbacks has cratered. Trevor Siemian (24 Denver starts, 13 wins) is now with the Vikings. Brock Osweiler (0–4 as a starter after Manning’s retirement) is with the Dolphins, starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill. Paxton Lynch (1–3 as a starter) is a free agent. And Case Keenum (3–4 in Denver) has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns so far.

Kevin Hogan will now back up Keenum, and surely Elway will be looking for another quarterback in free agency (or via trade) that would be able to start at some point in 2018. The misfortune—or misses—at sport’s most important position isn’t coach Vance Joseph’s fault, but that doesn’t matter since it already seems his fate in Denver has been sealed.

