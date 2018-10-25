How to Watch Dolphins vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Dolphins vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football.

By Jenna West
October 25, 2018

The Miami Dolphins head to Houston to take on the Texans for Thursday Night Football.

Miami is coming off of a 32-21 loss against the Detroit Lions. The injury-laden Dolphins lost two key receivers after Albert Wilson left during the first half with a hip injury and Kenny Stills later suffered a groin injury. Still was ruled out Wednesday for the upcoming game against the Texans, while the Dolphins placed Wilson on injured reserve.

The Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 after the Jags turned the ball over three times. Quarterback DeShaun Watson, who played with a bruised lung and injured ribs, completed 12 of 24 passes with 139 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.

