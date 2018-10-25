The Miami Dolphins head to Houston to take on the Texans for Thursday Night Football.

Miami is coming off of a 32-21 loss against the Detroit Lions. The injury-laden Dolphins lost two key receivers after Albert Wilson left during the first half with a hip injury and Kenny Stills later suffered a groin injury. Still was ruled out Wednesday for the upcoming game against the Texans, while the Dolphins placed Wilson on injured reserve.

The Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 after the Jags turned the ball over three times. Quarterback DeShaun Watson, who played with a bruised lung and injured ribs, completed 12 of 24 passes with 139 yards and one touchdown.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial.