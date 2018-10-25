Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is upset with Panthers safety Eric Reid over his recent comments on the Players Coalition and the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins.

"To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition," Norman told NBC Sports Washington. "Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that."

Norman and Reid have previously disagreed over the direction of the Players Coalition. The Undefeated reported last February that Norman offered to buy Reid a plane ticket so the two could discuss their differences in person. Reid later reportedly did not attend a Players Coaltion meeting after being invited.

The Redskins cornerback told NBC Sports Washington that Reid did not return his phone calls this week.

Reid criticized the Players Coalition and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins last Sunday, when the two players had a dispute before the game's coin toss. Reid and Jenkins disagreed about the best manner to enact social change, specifically arguing over the Players Coalition. Both men have been outspoke regarding racial injustice, with each demonstrating during the national anthem.

The safety continued his criticism of Jenkins postgame, telling reporters, "he sold us out."

When told about Reid's comments, Jenkins said, "I never get up here and talk bad about somebody who I knew was genuinely out to help other people."