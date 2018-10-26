Lions DT Damon Harrison Looking to Shed 'Snacks' Nickname With New Team

Harrison will make his Detroit debut against the Seahawks on Sunday. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 26, 2018

Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison has a new team after being traded from the Giants on Wednesday, and it looks like he's in the market for a new nickname, too.

Harrison has been nicknamed "Snacks" since his rookie year with the Jets in 2012, a fitting moniker for the 355-pound lineman. However, he is now looking to shed the "Snacks" label with his new team, per the Detroit Free Press's Dave Birkett.

"I grew up with a nickname," Harrison told Birkett on Friday. "That’s not my nickname, so this was given to me in the NFL. It meant I was sticking around. It just hung around. My mom calls me Snacks now, too."

Harrison held a slate of nicknames before entering the NFL. According to Birkett, Harrison went by Heavy D, Boss Hogg and Big Dame. But those faded as ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar deemed Harrison worthy of a new nickname as a heavy-set rookie.

Harrison's nickname has grown in prominence since his rookie season, aided by an impressive tenure with the Giants from 2016-18. The 29-year-old has tallied 193 tackles since the start of the 2016 season, earning All-Pro status in 2016.

Harrison wil make his Lions debut on Sunday against the Seahawks. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

