Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison has a new team after being traded from the Giants on Wednesday, and it looks like he's in the market for a new nickname, too.

Harrison has been nicknamed "Snacks" since his rookie year with the Jets in 2012, a fitting moniker for the 355-pound lineman. However, he is now looking to shed the "Snacks" label with his new team, per the Detroit Free Press's Dave Birkett.

"I grew up with a nickname," Harrison told Birkett on Friday. "That’s not my nickname, so this was given to me in the NFL. It meant I was sticking around. It just hung around. My mom calls me Snacks now, too."

Harrison held a slate of nicknames before entering the NFL. According to Birkett, Harrison went by Heavy D, Boss Hogg and Big Dame. But those faded as ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar deemed Harrison worthy of a new nickname as a heavy-set rookie.

Harrison's nickname has grown in prominence since his rookie season, aided by an impressive tenure with the Giants from 2016-18. The 29-year-old has tallied 193 tackles since the start of the 2016 season, earning All-Pro status in 2016.

Harrison wil make his Lions debut on Sunday against the Seahawks. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.