A pair of key NFC North edge rushers will be inactive on Sunday, as Lions defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack sit with injuries. In the AFC, the Broncos will get a boost from linebacker Von Miller, who will play against the Chiefs despite an ankle injury.

While the quarterback slate is clean, a number or running backs are inactive on Sunday. Leonard Fournette was held out of the Jaguars' matchup with the Eagles in London, while Royce Freeman will sit for the Broncos. Giovani Bernard is inactive as the Bengals face the Buccaneers.

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 8 below:

Inactives

• Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

• Broncos running back Royce Freeman (ankle)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel)

• Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring)

• Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle)

• Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle)

• Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle)

• Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf)

• Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (knee)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (groin)

• Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee)

• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

Actives

• Broncos linebacker Von Miller (ankle)

• Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin)

• Redskins running back Chris Thompson (rib, knee)

• Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee)

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (ankle)

• Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (groin)