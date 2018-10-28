The Bengals will be looking to get back into the win column on Sunday when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 8 action at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati (4–3) hopes to regroup after losing back-to-back games against the Steelers and the Chiefs. The Bengals suffered their most lopsided defeat last week with a 45–10 loss at the hands of Kansas City. Andy Dalton completed just 15 of his 29 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the outing. The Bengals offense, which ranked No. 6 heading into last week's matchup, was helf to just 239 total yards, their lowest output of the season.

The Buccaneers (3–3), meanwhile, earned their first win since Week 2 with a 26–23 overtime victory over the Browns last week. The performance still wasn't pretty, as Jameis Winston threw two interceptions and was sacked four times during the matchup.

Tampa Bay is 3–0 in games played at Paul Brown Stadium and leads the all-time series between the two teams 7–4.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

