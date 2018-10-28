Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz helped improve his completion percentage on Sunday morning, catching a deflected pass off a defensive lineman in the first quarter against the Jaguars. Wentz hauled in the batted ball at Wembley Stadium in London and sprinted forward for the first down, keeping Philadelphia's opening drive alive.

Sunday's catch marked Wentz's second career reception and his first since 2016.

Despite his receiving acumen, Wentz couldn't engineer a scoring drive after the fortunate bounce. A fumble at Jacksonville 37-yard-line gave possession to the Jaguars, leading to a field goal from Jags kicker Josh Lambo.

Watch Wentz's self-pass below:

Wentz and the Eagles drove into Jacksonville territory in their second drive of the morning, but Jalen Ramsey ended the scoring threat with an interception in the endzone. The Jaguars lead 3-0 after the first quarter.

