Watch: Mitchell Trubisky Struts Into Soldier Field Dressed as Mike Ditka

Trubisky was born eight years after Ditka's Bears won Super Bowl XX. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 28, 2018

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky channeled the glory days of Chicago football prior to his Week 8 matchup with the Jets on Sunday, walking through Soldier Field dressed as former head coach Mike Ditka. 

Trubisky spared no expense getting in the Halloween spirit, matching Ditka with a classic "Bears" sleeveless sweater, combined with a button down shirt, tie and sunglasses.

The second-year quarterback would likely be thrilled to match Ditka's success in Chicago, an 11-year tenure that included 168 wins and a victory in Super Bowl XX. Ditka notched seven winning seasons with the Bears before leaving the franchise in 1992.

Watch Trubisky match Ditka below: 

Trubisky will try to pair his sartorial success with a victory on the field on Sunday against the Jets. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

