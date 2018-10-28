Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky channeled the glory days of Chicago football prior to his Week 8 matchup with the Jets on Sunday, walking through Soldier Field dressed as former head coach Mike Ditka.

Trubisky spared no expense getting in the Halloween spirit, matching Ditka with a classic "Bears" sleeveless sweater, combined with a button down shirt, tie and sunglasses.

The second-year quarterback would likely be thrilled to match Ditka's success in Chicago, an 11-year tenure that included 168 wins and a victory in Super Bowl XX. Ditka notched seven winning seasons with the Bears before leaving the franchise in 1992.

Watch Trubisky match Ditka below:

Trubisky will try to pair his sartorial success with a victory on the field on Sunday against the Jets. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.