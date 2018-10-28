Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 8 in the NFL.
Carl Lawson, DE, Bengals - Right Knee (Doubtful)
Lawson suffered a right knee injury during the first half versus the Bucs. He was originally listed as questionable, then downgraded to doubtful.
Neil Sterling, TE, Jets - Head (Unknown)
The Jets announced Sterling was being evaluated for a head injury sustained in the second half against the Bears.
Troy Apke, S, Redskins - Hamstring (Questionable)
Washington ruled Apke questionable to return against the Giants.
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Bengals - Right Shoulder (Probable)
Uzomah injured his right shoulder during the first quarter against the Bucs. He was ruled probable.
Kapri Bibbs, RB, Redskins - Shoulder Injury (Questionable - returned to game)
Bibbs suffered a shoulder injury against the Giants. He was initially ruled questionable then returned.
Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles - Head (Out)
Johnson was carted off the field during the first half against the Jaguars.
Jason Peters, OT, Eagles -