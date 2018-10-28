NFL Week 8 Injury Report: Bengals DE Carl Lawson (Right Knee) Doubtful to Return

Here is a list of players who were injured during Week 8 in the NFL.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

Carl Lawson, DE, Bengals - Right Knee (Doubtful)

Lawson suffered a right knee injury during the first half versus the Bucs. He was originally listed as questionable, then downgraded to doubtful.

Neil Sterling, TE, Jets - Head (Unknown)

The Jets announced Sterling was being evaluated for a head injury sustained in the second half against the Bears.

Troy Apke, S, Redskins - Hamstring (Questionable)

Washington ruled Apke questionable to return against the Giants.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Bengals - Right Shoulder (Probable)

Uzomah injured his right shoulder during the first quarter against the Bucs. He was ruled probable.

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Redskins - Shoulder Injury (Questionable - returned to game)

Bibbs suffered a shoulder injury against the Giants. He was initially ruled questionable then returned.

Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles - Head (Out)

Johnson was carted off the field during the first half against the Jaguars.

Jason Peters, OT, Eagles - 

