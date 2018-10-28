How to Watch Redskins vs. Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Redskins at Giants on Sunday, Oct. 28.

By Emily Caron
October 28, 2018

The Washington Redskins will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the struggling New York Giants on Sunday.

The Redskins (4-2) enter the away game atop the NFC East with a 1.5 game cushion over the second-place Eagles. Washington walked away from last weekend with a 20-17 win over their divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran quarterback led the Redskins to victory, completing 14-of-25 attempts for 178 yards and one touchdown to receiver Kapri Bibbs. A 33-year-old Adrian Peterson controlled the ground game by taking 24 carries for 99 yards. The Skins defense sealed the deal late in the fourth quarter after linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacked Dallas QB Dak Prescott and Preston Smith recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

The Giants sit in last place in the NFC East at just 1-6 on the season so far. Franchise QB Eli Manning completed 27-of-38 attempts last weekend for 399 yards and one touchdown, but New York was still unable to secure a win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 23-20 loss came despite a 14 point fourth quarter comeback attempt and a stellar effort in the end from rookie running back Saquon Barkley. 

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream:Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

