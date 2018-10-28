Watch: Seahawks Re-enact Baseball Fight During Touchdown Celebration

Sehawks receivers Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin reenacted a funny baseball scene after a touchdown against the Lions on Sunday.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

With the World Series well underway, sports fans from all over have caught Fall Classic Fever. It appears the bug has made its way to the NFL, too.

Seahawks receivers Doug Baldwin, Jaron Brown, Tyler Lockett and David Moore teamed up for an epic baseball-themed celebration following tight end Ed Dickson's 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Lions on Sunday.

Lockett, who played the role of pitcher, beamed Baldwin, the batter, in the side with the ball. It led to a charging of the imaginary mound, and ended with Lockett giddily sprinting away from the scene.

Since the NFL allowed group celebrations, it's led to plenty of post-score antics, but Seattle's cross-sport celly is easily one of the most creative touchdown celebrations we've seen this season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)