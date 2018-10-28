With the World Series well underway, sports fans from all over have caught Fall Classic Fever. It appears the bug has made its way to the NFL, too.

Seahawks receivers Doug Baldwin, Jaron Brown, Tyler Lockett and David Moore teamed up for an epic baseball-themed celebration following tight end Ed Dickson's 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Lions on Sunday.

Lockett, who played the role of pitcher, beamed Baldwin, the batter, in the side with the ball. It led to a charging of the imaginary mound, and ended with Lockett giddily sprinting away from the scene.

Since the NFL allowed group celebrations, it's led to plenty of post-score antics, but Seattle's cross-sport celly is easily one of the most creative touchdown celebrations we've seen this season.