The Steelers gifted the Browns six of the most fortunate points Cleveland will score this season during Sunday's Week 8 contest in Pittsburgh.

Midway through the third quarter, the Pittsburgh defense produced a safety when an offensive holding penalty was called against the Browns in their own end zone.

The Steelers went up 16-6. They were about to have a chance to build a larger lead on the ensuing free kick, however, a mental lapse curtailed the opportunity before it came to fruition.

As Cleveland's free-kick bounced near the 35-yard line, Pittsburgh's return team watched as the ball bounced around after waving for a fair catch. The Browns return team pounced on the ball as if it were downing a punt—not realizing it could have run the ball in for a touchdown—and the whistle was blown, giving Cleveland possession at Pittsburgh's 24.

Steelers inexplicably fail to field a free kick and let the Browns have it. Browns could have run it in for a TD pic.twitter.com/yMyT6PqMeR — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 28, 2018

The Browns would end up scoring a touchdown on Baker Mayfield's one-yard pass to Antonio Callaway, but the special teams madness continued on the ensuing extra-point try. Greg Joseph pushed the attempt wide left, leaving the Browns down 16-12 with five minutes left in the third.