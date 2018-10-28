Steelers' Mental Mistakes Lead to Browns Touchdown

The Steelers forced a safety against the Browns, then made a colossal error on the ensuing kick, leading to a Cleveland touchdown.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

The Steelers gifted the Browns six of the most fortunate points Cleveland will score this season during Sunday's Week 8 contest in Pittsburgh.

Midway through the third quarter, the Pittsburgh defense produced a safety when an offensive holding penalty was called against the Browns in their own end zone.

The Steelers went up 16-6. They were about to have a chance to build a larger lead on the ensuing free kick, however, a mental lapse curtailed the opportunity before it came to fruition.

As Cleveland's free-kick bounced near the 35-yard line, Pittsburgh's return team watched as the ball bounced around after waving for a fair catch. The Browns return team pounced on the ball as if it were downing a puntnot realizing it could have run the ball in for a touchdownand the whistle was blown, giving Cleveland possession at Pittsburgh's 24.

The Browns would end up scoring a touchdown on Baker Mayfield's one-yard pass to Antonio Callaway, but the special teams madness continued on the ensuing extra-point try. Greg Joseph pushed the attempt wide left, leaving the Browns down 16-12 with five minutes left in the third.

