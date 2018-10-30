The Redskins have made a major addition to their secondary by trading for Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports Washington will send back a fourth-round pick to Green Bay.

Clinton-Dix was the No. 21 pick by the Packers in the 2014 draft. He's played in all 71 games for Green Bay since he was drafted and started in all but six.

In 2016, Clinton-Dix was named a Pro Bowler when he posted career-highs with five interceptions and seven pass defelections along with a forced fumble.

The Redskins are 5-2 and first in the NFC East. They have the No. 13 pass defense defense, allowing only 242.3 yards through the air per game. Washington will host the Falcons on Sunday.