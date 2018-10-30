Report: Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks's Suspension for Insider Trading Set to Eight Games

Mychal Kendricks was suspended indefinitely by the NFL at the start of the month.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 30, 2018

The indefinite suspension the NFL handed down to Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been set to eight games, Pro Football Talk reports.

Kendricks's suspension is for violating the league's personal conduct policy when he pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges in September.

When Kendricks was first charged in August, he was playing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns released him shortly thereafter and Kendricks then signed with the Seahawks just one week after pleading guilty.

He played three games with Seattle and picked up two sacks before being suspended at the start of October. The three games that he's already missed since the suspension was issued will count toward the eight-game total. This means that he will only miss the Seahawks' next five games.

Kendricks will be eligible to return to the field on Dec. 10 when Seattle hosts the Vikings and Kendricks's brother Eric on Monday Night Football. The seven-year veteran will be able to return to the Seahawks on Nov. 12 to take part in practices and meetings.

Unless Seattle reaches the Super Bowl, Kendricks will likely be able to play in every game after he returns from suspension because the sentencing for his case will not be until Jan. 24, 2019.

The Seahawks are 4-3 this season and second in the NFC West. They play the Chargers on Sunday.

