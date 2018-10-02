Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has reportedly been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for insider trading, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks had been appealing a suspension, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in early September to leveraging insider stock tips to boost his financial portfolio. Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The Eagles signed Kendricks to a one-year deal in mid-September. In three games this season, Kendricks has recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.

On Aug. 29, Kendricks and Goldman Sachs analyst turned Black-ish TV writer Damilare Sonoiki were indicted on insider trading charges pertaining to investments made four years ago. Kendricks reportedly made a profit of about $1.2 million by paying Sonoiki in cash as well as with Eagles tickets.

The linebacker was released in May by the Eagles but signed with Browns during the offseason. The Browns released him after he was indicted.