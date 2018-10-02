Report: Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks Suspended Indefinitely by NFL for Insider Trading

The NFL supsended Kendricks indefenitely for insider trading.

By Jenna West
October 02, 2018

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has reportedly been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for insider trading, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks had been appealing a suspension, according to ESPN. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in early September to leveraging insider stock tips to boost his financial portfolio. Kendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The Eagles signed Kendricks to a one-year deal in mid-September. In three games this season, Kendricks has recorded 13 tackles and two sacks.

On Aug. 29, Kendricks and Goldman Sachs analyst turned Black-ish TV writer Damilare Sonoiki were indicted on insider trading charges pertaining to investments made four years ago. Kendricks reportedly made a profit of about $1.2 million by paying Sonoiki in cash as well as with Eagles tickets.

The linebacker was released in May by the Eagles but signed with Browns during the offseason. The Browns released him after he was indicted.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)