The NFL has announced that four games will be played in London next season.

According to the league, two London games will be featured at Wembley Stadium and two others will take place at Tottenham's new White Hart Lane. Four matchups in 2019 will bring the total number of London games to 28 since the first one was played 2007.

"The NFL in London is going from strength to strength and I am delighted that we will have four games in the capital next year, with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium joining Wembley as a host venue," UK Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch said in a statement. "The League brings an incredible Super Bowl-style atmosphere to the UK, with fans sporting jerseys from a range of NFL teams packing out Wembley this autumn in record numbers. I am sure the two games at Tottenham next year will also be a huge success as the UK will once again show its passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport."

The news comes after the NFL concluded its 2018 London Games last week when the Eagles defeated the Jaguars 24–18 at Wembley Stadium. The matchup set a record attendance of 85,870 and was the third-straight sold out game.

"The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK," NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said. "The support of our stadium partners, the Mayor of London and the Minister for Sport gives us a great foundation for further development of the sport and the ability to give our fans even more NFL games in the coming years."

The league has not yet announced when the games will be played and which teams will travel to London.