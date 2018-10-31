We Should All Listen to Panthers Coach Ron Rivera's T-Shirt and Vote

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wants to make sure you do at least one thing next week.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 31, 2018

Do you have plans for Tuesday, Nov. 6 already?

Well if you don't (and even if you do), Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera has a great idea for how you should spend your time.

There are these midterm elections going on across the country that day. You might have heard about them. They are really, really, really, really important this time around.

For those of you who are United States citizens and registered to vote, there is something you should most certainly do to make sure your voice is heard and counted in those elections.

You can also do early voting if you want to avoid the lines on Tuesday and your state allows it.

