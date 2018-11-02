Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play in a limited role when the team hosts the Detriot Lions on Sunday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star reports.

According to Goessling, the Vikings plan to play Cook on a limited snap count and are hopeful the second-year tailback will see the field on Sunday. Minnesota entered the team's Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals with a similar plan, but Cook was ultimately ruled out after pregame warmups.

Cook has been battling a hamstring injury since the Vikings' Week 2 contest against the Packers. The ailment has kept Cook from playing in five of the Vikings' last six games, including three-straight. He has rushed 36 times for 98 yards this season.

Veteran running back Latavius Murray will likely see a bulk of the backfield snaps again on Sunday. Murray has rushed for 386 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries so far this season.

Kickoff between the Vikings (4–3–1) and Lions (3–4) is slated for 1 p.m. ET.