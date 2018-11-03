The Oakland Raiders have reportedly released veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Irvin, who spent three seasons with Oakland, had seen his role diminished in recent weeks. He logged a season-low nine snaps in Thursday night's 34-3 loss against the 49ers.

Irvin, 31, has recorded six tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (six starts) this season.

The former Pro Bowl pass rusher is the second Raiders captain that head coach Jon Gruden has cut this season joining linebacker Derrick Johnson, who was released in October.

By cutting Irvin, Oakland will reportedly save $9.25 million against its salary cap next season with no dead money counted against the club. Irving, who was in the third year of a four-year contract, was the Raiders' highest-paid defensive player this season, accruing $8 million in base salary this year.

Per the Mercury News, the Raiders will save $3.7 million against their cap this season.

In seven seasons, Irvin has tallied 264 career tackles, 40 sacks and 51 tackles for loss.