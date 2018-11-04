The Bills travel to Chicago to take on the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, the Bears (4–3) beat the Jets 24–10. Star pass rusher Khalil Mack missed the victory with an injury. He has 20 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception in six games this season. Guard Kyle Long was also helped off the field with an injury toward the end of the game.

The Bills (2–6), meanwhile, lost 25–6 to the Patriots on Monday. Quarterback Nathan Peterman is expected to start this week in place of Derek Anderson, who suffered a concussion. Rookie Josh Allen is still out with an elbow sprain. Peterman has thrown 10 interceptions on 84 attempts in eight career appearances.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

