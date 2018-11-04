Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 4.
The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 4.
Philip Rivers has led the Chargers to a 5-2 start. The team took down the Tennessee Titans last week by just one point, escaping with a 20-19 win. Rivers went 19–of–26 for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the game while kicker Michael Badgley sent a fourt-quarter field goal through the posts to stave off the Titans comeback attempt.
The Seahawks improved to 4-3 last weekend with a 28-14 win over the Lions in Detroit. Russell Wilson completed 14–of–17 attempts for 248 yards and three third-quarter touchdowns. Running back Chris Carson hauled a fourth into the end zone at the start of the final quarter of play to secure the win.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.