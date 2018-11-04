The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Philip Rivers has led the Chargers to a 5-2 start. The team took down the Tennessee Titans last week by just one point, escaping with a 20-19 win. Rivers went 19–of–26 for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the game while kicker Michael Badgley sent a fourt-quarter field goal through the posts to stave off the Titans comeback attempt.

The Seahawks improved to 4-3 last weekend with a 28-14 win over the Lions in Detroit. Russell Wilson completed 14–of–17 attempts for 248 yards and three third-quarter touchdowns. Running back Chris Carson hauled a fourth into the end zone at the start of the final quarter of play to secure the win.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.