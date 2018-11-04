Watch: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel Sprints to Touchdown on Double Reverse

Sunday's score gave the Panthers a 21-7 lead over Tampa Bay

By Michael Shapiro
November 04, 2018

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel scored his third career touchdown in thrilling fashion on Sunday, sprinting into the end zone on a double reverse after being flipped the ball from rookie receiver D.J. Moore. The score from 33 yards out was Samuel's second touchdown in the last three weeks, and the second rushing touchdown of his career.

The trick-play score added to the Panthers' dominance over Tampa Bay. Carolina notched 21 points in the first 19 minutes of action with Samuel's score, giving quarterback Cam Newton and Co. a two-touchdown lead at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Watch Samuel's touchdown run below:

Carolina entered Sunday's matchup vs. the Buccaneers at 5–2, good for second in the NFC South. The Panthers have won back-to-back games. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)