Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel scored his third career touchdown in thrilling fashion on Sunday, sprinting into the end zone on a double reverse after being flipped the ball from rookie receiver D.J. Moore. The score from 33 yards out was Samuel's second touchdown in the last three weeks, and the second rushing touchdown of his career.

The trick-play score added to the Panthers' dominance over Tampa Bay. Carolina notched 21 points in the first 19 minutes of action with Samuel's score, giving quarterback Cam Newton and Co. a two-touchdown lead at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Watch Samuel's touchdown run below:

Carolina entered Sunday's matchup vs. the Buccaneers at 5–2, good for second in the NFC South. The Panthers have won back-to-back games.