For the third straight week, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen reached the end zone.

On Sunday, Cam Newton connected with his most reliable target for yet another score as Carolina was in the midst of building a big halftime lead on the visiting Buccaneers.

With just more than four minutes remaining in the game's opening half, the Panthers faced a third-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 17.

Newton did what he has done for the past eight seasons when down in the red zone and in need of a score and targeted his three-time Pro Bowl tight end. This time, however, Olsen needed to get a little fancy to make the grab as he helped give Carolina a 35-7 lead.

Going into the contest, Olsen had played just four games this season and had 12 catches for 142 yards and two scores.