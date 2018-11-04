How to Watch Packers vs. Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Sunday night's showdown between the Patriots and Packers on Nov. 4.

By Emily Caron
November 04, 2018

The Packers and the Patriots will face off Sunday night under the Gillette Stadium lights.

Each team boasts one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, with Aaron Rodgers leading Green Bay and Tom Brady atop the offensive in New England. The Packers (3-3-1) are looking to secure a big win in Week 9 over Brady after falling to the undefeated Rams last weekend by just two points. 

The Patriots held the Bills to six points off two field goals in Week 8, defeating Buffalo 25-6 to improve to 6-2 on the season so far. New England is undefeated at home through eight games and enters this weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup on a five-game winning streak.

Here's how to watch Sunday Night Football: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream:  Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

.
