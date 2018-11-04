Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 9 of the 2018 season.
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slate of 11 games as six teams are on a bye week.
Prior to Thursday's contest between the 49ers and Raiders, one of San Francisco's cheerleaders kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. It marked the first time an NFL cheerleader kneeled during the anthem, but last year, five members of Kennesaw State's cheerleading team kneeled during the anthem in Georgia.
Get a breakdown of all the NFL players who protested social issues in the United States by making a demonstration during the national anthem.
Bears vs. Bills
All players stood for the national anthem.
Chiefs vs. Browns
All players stood for the national anthem.
Jets vs. Dolphins
Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.
Lions vs. Vikings
All players stood for the national anthem.
Falcons vs. Redskins
All players stood for the national anthem.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers
Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.
Steelers vs. Ravens
All players stood for the national anthem.