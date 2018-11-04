Rams vs. Saints: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Rams vs. Saints online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 04, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to keep their perfect season alive when the team goes on the road on Sunday for a matchup against Drew Brees and the red-hot Saints offense.

The Rams (8–0) are coming off of a statement 29–27 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Jared Goff went 19-of-35 for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the outing, while running back Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries. The Rams' defense also recorded three sacks against Aaron Rodgers en route to the win.

The Saints (6–1) have won six-straight games and have given up just nine sacks––the fewest in the NFL––on the season thus far, but Sunday's matchup may challenge that trend. In addition to sack leader Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, Drew Brees will have to face defensive end Dante Fowler after the Rams traded for him on Tuesday. 

The two teams last faced off on Nov. 26, 2017. The Rams won that contest 26–20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

