The Texans will be looking for their fifth straight victory on Sunday when the team travels to Denver to take on the Broncos.

After starting the season 0–3, Houston (5–3) is one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The team registered its most dominant performance last week with a 42–23 win over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 16-of-20 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns in the outing. Lamar Miller contributed 133 yards on the ground. Since then, the Texans have acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who will likely make his season debut against his former Broncos teammates and bolster an improving offense.

The Broncos (3–5) haven't had similar luck. The team comes into Sunday's game after losing 30–23 to the Chiefs last week. Denver showed flashes of potential in the loss, trailing Kansas City by just two points at halftime. The team surrendered 14 points in the third quarter however and was ultimately unable to recover. Case Keenum finished the game with 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

The Broncos defeated the Texans 27–9 in their last meeting, which took place on Oct. 24, 2016.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.