Now You Can Wear NFL Uniforms in Fortnite

The NFL has partnered with the massively popular game Fortnite to allow players to customize their characters with NFL uniforms. 

By Dan Gartland
November 05, 2018

The NFL has partnered with the massively popular game Fortnite to allow players to customize their characters with NFL uniforms. 

Fortnite “skins” are a popular—and, for publisher Epic Games, incredibly lucrative—add-on for players who don’t want to use one of the game’s default characters. They cost between $8 and $20 each.

Fortnite announced Monday that a game update on Friday will include the ability to purchase full NFL uniform skins, available for all 32 teams plus a purple Fortnite football uniform. Players also get to choose the uniform number of the skin. 

Fortnite did not announce how much the NFL skins will cost, but it did specify that players will not have to purchase a new skin to change the team or jersey number. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)