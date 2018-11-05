Now You Can Wear NFL Uniforms in Fortnite

The NFL has partnered with the massively popular game Fortnite to allow players to customize their characters with NFL uniforms.

Fortnite “skins” are a popular—and, for publisher Epic Games, incredibly lucrative—add-on for players who don’t want to use one of the game’s default characters. They cost between $8 and $20 each.

Fortnite announced Monday that a game update on Friday will include the ability to purchase full NFL uniform skins, available for all 32 teams plus a purple Fortnite football uniform. Players also get to choose the uniform number of the skin.

Fortnite did not announce how much the NFL skins will cost, but it did specify that players will not have to purchase a new skin to change the team or jersey number.