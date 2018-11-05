Sunday was a great day for people who bet on NFL games.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reports Nevada industry sources estimating a loss around $7 million to $10 million for sportsbooks in the state on Sunday.

"The public just nailed it," Boyd Gaming sportsbook director Bob Scucci wrote to ESPN in an email. "They had the big favorites—Bears, Chiefs, Panthers and Vikings—as well as the short 'dogs, Texans and Steelers. And a lot of the overs.

"By the time we got to the two biggest games—Packers-Patriots and Rams-Saints—there were so many parlays alive that we were going to lose no matter what."

• Who Answered the Call? Week 9 in the NFL

Although there was no amount mentioned, Purdum also reports sportsbooks in Mississippi and New Jersey also reported taking major losses on Sunday.

Only a handful of teams were really responsible for the bulk the damage done as favorites went 6-5 against the spread Sunday. Purdum notes when it came to betting on the Chiefs-Browns game, 88% of money put on the point spread at William Hill's sportsbooks in Nevada and New Jersey was on Kansas City. The Chiefs were an eight-point favorite when the books closed and won the game 37-21.

This is a reverse of course for the sportsbooks that saw record-setting winnings in September. MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN Nov. 4 made his list for the top 10 most costly Sundays of his 25-year career.