Nick Mullens Will Start at QB for 49ers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football

Will the fairytale continue for Nick Mullens?

By Charlotte Carroll
November 06, 2018

Nick Mullens was informed that he will start at quarterback for the 49ers on Monday night against the Giants.

The move comes after Mullens led San Francisco to a 34–3 win against the Raiders on Thursday. He went 16–for–22 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Who is Nick Mullens? What to Know About the 49ers' Backup Quarterback

C.J. Beathard, the 49ers previous starter, has missed practice before the Raiders game due to a wrist injury. The 23-year-old Mullens was called up to the team's active roster on Sept. 26 after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Mullens, who was a standout at Southern Mississippi, was signed as undrafted free agent. 

San Francisco (2–7) will host New York (1–7) on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

