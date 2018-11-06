The Packers placed wide receiver Geronimo Allison on injured reserve and announced the release of safety Jermaine Whitehead on Tuesday.

Allison is expected to undergo surgery for a core muscle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The third-year wideout appeared in five games (four starts) this season, hauling in 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. He could potentially return during the postseason.

Whitehead was released just days after Green Bay's 31-17 loss to the Patriots on Sunday night where the rookie safety was ejected after slapping New England center David Andrews in the facemask during the second quarter. He garnered a personal foul penalty and the Patriots scored three plays later.

Whitehead had started the game in place of recently-traded safety HaHa Clinton-Dix.

In corresponding moves, the Packers signed cornerback Will Redmond to their active roster and signed inside linebacker Brady Sheldon to their practice squad.