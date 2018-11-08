One young Dallas Cowboys penned a funny letter to Jerry Jones to share how disappointed he is in the team's 3–5 season.

While watching the Cowboys play against the Tennessee Titans Monday night, seven-year-old Rylan Wood told his mother that he wanted to write a letter if they lost. Wood's mother Kayla Jimenez, told WFAA that he later said he wanted to address it to Jones.

Wood unfortunately missed the end of Monday night's game because of his 8:30 p.m. bed time. After learning the next morning that Dallas lost 28-14, he pulled out some notebook paper and got to work. Jimenez posted a photo of Rylan with his letter on Facebook.

Screenshot/Kayla Jimenez/Facebook

After introducing himself to Jones, Wood stated that his family has rooted for the Cowboys since the team's inception. The second grader also said that he's met Ezekiel Elliott, Taco Charlton and coach Jason Witten. Now we know this kid's the real deal.

Wood then got right to the point with Jones, saying, "You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK...we are wanting to belive in the boys but it's hard.

"I hope 'Coach Garrett' is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez X is gone?? The cheerleaders are better [than] the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings."

Wood's dig about the Cowboys releasing wide receiver Dez Bryant is just what every fan has been thinking all year. But his ending shows that he probably has better manners than most.

Hopefully Jones will take this note into consideration and make some changes to turn the Cowboys' season around.