The Patriots travel to Tennessee on Sunday looking for their seventh-straight win and a commanding lead in the AFC East with a victory over the Titans.

New England improved to 7–2 last week with a 31–17 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady completed 22 of his 35 passes and threw for 294 yards and one touchdown in the win. While the matchup was promoted as a battle between two elite quarterbacks, it was the Patriots' rushing attack that did much of the scoring. Running back James White scored twice and Cordarrelle Patterson added another.

The Titans (4–4) are also coming off of a victory, this one a 28–14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. After struggling to find the endzone for much of the season, Marcus Mariota went 21-of-29 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Mariota also rushed for another score.

The Titans defense is ranked first in the league in points allowed per game (17.1) and eighth overall, but Brady will likely be the unit's biggest challenge. Brady owns a 5–1 overall record against the Titans and is 2–1 in games played in Tennessee.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.