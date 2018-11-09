Eric Reid Says NFL Has Drug-Tested Him Five Times Since Return

Reid made his 2018 debut on Oct. 7. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 09, 2018

Panthers safety Eric Reid took issue with the NFL's drug testing policy following Carolina's blowout loss in Pittsburgh on Thursday night by telling reporters he had been drug tested five times this season.

Reid has only played in six games in 2018, joining the Panthers on Oct. 7. 

The drug test was Reid's second issue with league policies on Thursday night. The LSU product was ejected for a hit to Ben Roethlisberger's helmet as the veteran QB was sliding to the ground.

"The referees told me I was targeting him, which I disagree with," Reid said postgame.  

Reid joined the Panthers midway through 2018 after five years in San Francisco. He has one interception this season and 36 tackles. 

