Here are our picks for Week 10's Sunday afternoon action in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-16.5)

1:00 p.m. ET

• Arizona is 1-7 against the spread since the start of 2016 versus opponents that are averaging at least 375 yards per game.

• Under the total is 30-11 in games Kansas City has played as a home favorite under head coach Andy Reid.

• The Chiefs have allowed an average of fewer than 16 points over their past three home games.

Side: Chiefs (-16.5)

Confidence Level: Low (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: Under 49.5

Confidence Level: Moderate

Atlanta Falcons (-6) at Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

• Cleveland is 2-14 ATS since the start of 2016 vs. teams that allow an average of at least 235 passing yards per game.

• Over the total is 16-6 when Atlanta is coming off a game in which the team scored 30 or more points under coach Dan Quinn.

• Cleveland has lost 13 consecutive November games, both straight up and against the spread.

Side: Falcons (-6)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Over 50.5

Confidence Level: Low

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-7)

1:00 p.m.

• The Jets are 8-1 against the spread at home since the start of 2016 when coming off back-to-back straight-up losses.

• Over the total is 5-1 when Buffalo is coming off back-to-back games of allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards since 2016.

• Having averaged 11.0 points over their past three games, the Jets might not be any worse off with journeyman quarterback Josh McCown starting in place of rookie Sam Darnold.

Side: Jets (-7)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Over 36.5

Confidence Level: Very High

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-6.5)

1:00 p.m.

• Detroit is 9-5-2 against the spread in games played against Chicago since the start of the 2010 season.

• Under the total is 4-1 in games Detroit has played on the road against Chicago since the start of the 2013 season.

• The Bears appear to be overvalued here following their blowout win over the hapless Bills this past Sunday.

Side: Lions (+6.5)

Confidence Level: Extremely High

Total: Under 44

Confidence Level: High

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

1:00 p.m. ET

• Jacksonville is 6-0 against the spread in games played against Indianapolis since the start of the 2015 season.

• Under the total is 7-0 in games Jacksonville has played on the road against Indianapolis since the start of 2011.

• The Jaguars are 7-1 against the spread when coming off a bye week since the start of the 2010 season.

Side: Jaguars (+3)

Confidence Level: Very High

Total: Under 46.5

Confidence Level: Very High

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

• Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread since the start of 2016 when coming off a game in which the team scored 30 or more points.

• Under the total is 13-2 in games Cincinnati has played with Marvin Lewis as head coach following a game in which they scored 30 or more points.

• If you take out games the Bengals have played against rival Pittsburgh, Cincinnati is 8-0 straight up as a home underdog over the past six calendar years.

Side: Bengals (+5.5)

Confidence Level: Moderate

Total: Under 54

Confidence Level: Low

New England Patriots (-6.5) at Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m.

• New England is 5-0 against the spread when facing Tennessee since the start of the 2006 season.

• Under the total is 12-6 in games New England has played as a road favorite since the start of the 2016 season.

• Teams playing on a Sunday after having been on the road the previous Monday night are 9-16 against the spread since the start of last season.

Side: Patriots (-6.5)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Under 47

Confidence Level: Moderate

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

1:00 p.m.

• Tampa Bay is 4-12 against the spread as a home favorite of fewer than six points since the start of the 2014 season, and the Bucs are 2-10-1 ATS since the start of 2016 when coming off a road loss.

• Ove the total is 11-3 in games Washington has played under head coach Jay Gruden against opponents that are gaining an average of at least 375 yards per game.

• Tampa Bay has been reeling since a pair of surprising wins at New Orleans and at home against Philadelphia to start the season, going 1-5 against the spread with the lone ATS victory being a 3-point loss as a 3½-point underdog at Cincinnati two weeks ago.

Side: Washington (+3)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Over 51

Confidence Level: Moderate

Los Angeles Chargers (-10) at Oakland Raiders

4:05 p.m.

• Oakland is 1-10 against the spread since the start of 2017 vs. teams that complete at least 61% of their pass attempts.

• Under the total is 7-3 in games Oakland has played against the Chargers since the start of the 2013 season.

• The Chargers are 5-2 against the spread in games played in Oakland since the start of the 2011 season.

Side: Chargers (-10)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 50

Confidence Level: Very High

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

4:25 p.m.

• Miami is 0-6 against the spread on the road since the start of 2017 vs. teams allowing an average of at least 350 yards per game.

• Under the total is 7-3 in games Miami has played as a road underdog of more than 6 points since the start of the 2015 season.

• Miami’s defense is allowing an average of more than 20 points in the second half of road games this season.

Side: Green Bay (-9.5)

Confidence Level: Low

Total: Under 47.5

Confidence Level: Low

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5)

4:25 p.m.

• Seattle is 22-11 against the spread under coach Pete Carroll when playing a team to which it lost earlier in the same season.

• Under the total is 10-4 in games the Rams have played against Seattle since the start of the 2011 season.

• The Rams have covered the spread only once over their past six games, going 1-4-1 during that stretch.

Side: Seattle (+9.5)

Confidence Level: High

Total: Under 50

Confidence Level: Moderate