Rob Gronkowski won't play in the Patriots' road matchup vs. the Titans on Sunday per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, nursing back and ankle injures.

#Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) won’t play Sunday vs #Titans, source said. The team is taking the smart, cautious approach by making sure he’s back after the bye at full strength to close the season strong. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2018

Gronkowski's absence will be his second in the last four weeks after sitting out New England's Week 7 win over Chicago. The five-time Pro Bowler is expected to take the field again on Nov. 25 following the Patriots bye week.

Gronkowski has seen a dip in production this season. He's averaging a career-low 64 receiving yards per game, and hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1.

The Patriots offense hasn't been hindered by Gronkowski's struggles. New England ranks No. 5 in the NFL in points per game, scoring over 30 in five of their nine games.