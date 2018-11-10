Report: Rob Gronkowski Out vs. Titans With Multiple Injuries

Gronkowski hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 10, 2018

Rob Gronkowski won't play in the Patriots' road matchup vs. the Titans on Sunday per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, nursing back and ankle injures. 

Gronkowski's absence will be his second in the last four weeks after sitting out New England's Week 7 win over Chicago. The five-time Pro Bowler is expected to take the field again on Nov. 25 following the Patriots bye week.

Gronkowski has seen a dip in production this season. He's averaging a career-low 64 receiving yards per game, and hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1. 

The Patriots offense hasn't been hindered by Gronkowski's struggles. New England ranks No. 5 in the NFL in points per game, scoring over 30 in five of their nine games.

 

