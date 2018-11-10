The Saints look to extend their win streak to eight-straight when the team travels to Cincinnati for a matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.

New Orleans (7–1) is coming off of back-to-back statement wins against the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams and NFC-North leading Minnesota Vikings. In last week's showdown against Los Angeles, the Saints made their case as the team to beat in the NFC, upending the Rams 45–35 at home. Drew Brees went 25-of-36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Alvin Kamara added 82 yards on the ground.

The Bengals (5–3) hope to keep pace with the divison-leading Steelers in the battle for the AFC North, where Cincinnati is just a half game out of first place. Two weeks ago, the Bengals defeated the Buccaneers 37–34. Andy Dalton led the Bengals on his 24th career-winning drive and his fourth of the season, finishing the game with 280 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati leads the all-time series 7–6 and has won four of the past five meetings. The last time the two teams met, the Bengals won 27–10 at New Orleans in 2014.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

