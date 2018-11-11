Watch: Bills LT Dion Dawkins Catches Touchdown vs. Jets

The Bills were getting everyone involved in their first-half eruption against the Jets. 

By Kaelen Jones
November 11, 2018

The Bills had everything going for them during the first half of Sunday's contest against the Jets.

Buffalo, whose offense was being led by recently-signed Matt Barkley, scored 31 unanswered points versus New York after scoring a combined 20 points over the past three games.

The most entertaining of the Bills' touchdowns wasn't Jason Croom's miraculous fumble recovery in the end zone in the first quarter. It was this: midway through the second quarter, Barkley lobbed up a seven-yard pass and found left tackle Dion Dawkins, who rumbled into the end zone for six.

Buffalo teammates swarmed in celebration as the team continued its route. The score extended the Bills' lead to 24-0.

