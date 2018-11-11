Week 10 of the NFL season continues Sunday with 12 games on Veterans Day.

On Thursday, the Steelers and Panthers go the week started up with a blowout contest in Pittsburgh that was won be the home team. Prior to the start of that game, Carolina's Eric Reid continued his protest against police brutality, racial inequality and systematic oppression in the United States by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Reid, along with Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, has kneeled during the anthem every game he's played this season after going unsigned the first three weeks.

Get a breakdown of all the NFL players who protested social issues in the United States on Sunday by making a demonstration during the national anthem.

Lions vs. Bears

All players stood for the national anthem.

Saints vs. Bengals

All players stood for the national anthem.

Falcons vs. Browns

All players stood for the national anthem.

Patriots vs. Titans

All players stood for the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Colts

All players stood for the national anthem.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bills vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

Redskins vs. Buccaneers

All players stood for the national anthem.