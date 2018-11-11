Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 10 of the 2018 season.
Week 10 of the NFL season continues Sunday with 12 games on Veterans Day.
On Thursday, the Steelers and Panthers go the week started up with a blowout contest in Pittsburgh that was won be the home team. Prior to the start of that game, Carolina's Eric Reid continued his protest against police brutality, racial inequality and systematic oppression in the United States by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.
Reid, along with Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, has kneeled during the anthem every game he's played this season after going unsigned the first three weeks.
Get a breakdown of all the NFL players who protested social issues in the United States on Sunday by making a demonstration during the national anthem.
Lions vs. Bears
All players stood for the national anthem.
Saints vs. Bengals
All players stood for the national anthem.
Falcons vs. Browns
All players stood for the national anthem.
Patriots vs. Titans
All players stood for the national anthem.
Jaguars vs. Colts
All players stood for the national anthem.
Cardinals vs. Chiefs
All players stood for the national anthem.
Bills vs. Jets
All players stood for the national anthem.
Redskins vs. Buccaneers
All players stood for the national anthem.