Watch: Tyreek Hill Jumps Into Stands After TD, Celebrates With Camera

Hill was flagged for the celebration, but no one seem too concerned. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 11, 2018

Tyreek Hill has a promising second career if football doesn't work out, showing off his camera skills on Sunday in the Chiefs' home matchup with the Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

Hill sprinted into the end zone from 14 yards out in the second quarter, scoring his second touchdown of the day to give the Chiefs a 20-7 lead. And Hill kept the eyes on him after crossing the goal line, jumping into the crowd and taking control of a camera planted two rows up into the stands. Hill was flagged on the play, but his teammates didn't seem too concerned with the post-touchdown penalty. 

Check out Hill's celebration below:

The score marked Hill's ninth touchdown of the season. He trails only Eric Ebron and Antonio Brown for the league lead. 

NFL

