Watch: Rams' Aaron Donald Puts on Helmet, Confronts Seahawks OL Justin Britt Postgame

Aaron Donald and Seahawks' offensive lineman Justin Britt had an altercation late in Sunday's game that carried over post the final whistle.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2018

Following the Rams' 36-31 win over the Seahawks on Sunday, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald wanted to address Seattle offensive tackle Justin Britt.

On the first play of Seattle's final drive, the two players were called for offsetting personal foul penalties. Donald scooped up an incomplete pass he thought was a fumble, and then Britt shoved him out of bounds even though the play was actually dead, causing Donald to retaliate.

After the game's final whistle, Donald went looking for Britt. The three-time All-Pro had taken off his jersey and shoulder pads, but he tossed on his helmet before working his way through the postgame on-field scrum to accost Britt.

Rams' Jared Goff Reveals Halle Berry Play Is Now His 'Favorite Ever'

There is no word yet on how the league will discipline the players involved.

Los Angeles is 9-1 on the season and will face the 9-1 Chiefs on Monday next week. The Seahawks are 4-5 and have a date with the 4-4-1 Packers at home Thursday.

