Wide receiver Brandon Marshall has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Marshall, 34, began the season with the Seahawks and appeared in six games (two starts) before he was released after Week 8. He made 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall's signing marks the second deal New Orleans has reached with a veteran wideout in as many weeks. Last week, the Saints signed Dez Bryant to a one-year contract, but the former Cowboy tore his Achilles and ended his season before appearing in any games with the club.

READ: MRI Confirms Torn Achilles for Saints WR Dez Bryant

It was reported on Sunday that New Orleans would try to sign Marshall to a contract in light of Bryant's injury. The Saints had reportedly hosted Marshall and Bryant for a joint workout.

Currently 8-1, the Saints could provide Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, his first opportunity to play in the postseason. The 12-year veteran has played for six different teams (Broncos, Bears, Dolphins, Jets, Giants and Seahawks) but has never reached the playoffs.