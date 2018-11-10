Report: MRI Confirms Torn Achilles for Saints WR Dez Bryant

An eight-month recovery is expected for the newly-signed Saints' receiver.

By Emily Caron
November 10, 2018

Newly-signed Saints receiver Dez Bryant has torn his Achilles, an MRI confirmed Saturday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Bryant, 30, suffered the injury at the end of his first practice with New Orleans on Thursday, just one day after signing a one-year deal with the team. Recovery is expected to take eight months for the three-time Pro Bowler, according to Schefter.

The MRI was seen as a "formality," in the first place. Doctors were fairly confident that Bryant's Achilles was torn as soon as the injury occurred

Bryant has yet to play this season after a long free agency followed his April release from the Dallas Cowboys. He remained unsigned at the start of the season before joining the Saints last week.

The All-Pro receiver tweeted Friday evening that his injury was "the ultimate test." 

The Saints, who signed Byrant to help build on a thin receiving core, will return to action Sunday back where they began the week as they take on the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

